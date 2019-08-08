George Flanagan: Testicle 'attack' leaves Bradford Bulls hooker facing ban

George Flanagan faces a long ban of eight games or more if found guilty

Bradford hooker George Flanagan could be banned for more than eight games after being charged with a Grade F 'attack to the testicles' in Saturday's Championship loss to Toronto Wolfpack.

The 32-year-old appeared to make contact with Toronto full-back Hakim Miloudi in a tackle on 31 minutes.

Referee Scott Mikalauskas placed the incident on report during the game.

Flanagan will now attend an independent operational rules hearing to decide whether he was guilty of the incident.

Grade F charges, if the player is found guilty, carry an eight games or more suspension tariff.

There have been similar incidents in Super League, with current Halifax back-rower Kevin Larroyer banned for two games in 2017 for 'other contrary behaviour' for an incident on Catalans centre Vincent Duport while at Castleford.

England's South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Sam Burgess was banned for two games in the National Rugby League in Australia for a 'squirrel grip' on Melbourne centre Will Chambers in 2013.