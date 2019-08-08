Adam Tangata & Keegan Hirst: Wakefield and Halifax swap props until end of 2019

Adam Tangata starred in Halifax's Challenge Cup semi-final defeat by St Helens

Wakefield Trinity have signed prop Adam Tangata on loan from Halifax until the end of the season with front-rower Keegan Hirst moving the other way.

Tangata, 28, rejoined Championship side Fax after financial issues led to his early departure from Widnes, and has scored two tries in 11 games since.

Hirst, 31, has been at Trinity for three seasons after signing from Batley but is out of contract this winter.

He has played 18 games for the Super League side so far this season.

"It's another good bit of business by us to get Adam Tangata signed until the end of the season," Trinity coach Chris Chester said.

"Along with Chris Green, he'll add a lot to the pack in these remaining games and I'm looking forward to seeing him out there."

Fax coach Simon Grix added: "I'd like to wish Adam the best of luck with this opportunity.

"This was his aim since leaving home to join Halifax and we felt we couldn't deny him that.

"Keegan is an experienced front row who has benefitted greatly from his time in the full-time game.

"He has a good engine and will provide significant size to our forward pack, he'll come straight into contention for the weekend."