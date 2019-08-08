Ash Handley: Leeds Rhinos winger signs new four-year deal

Ash Handley has made 100 appearances during his time with Leeds Rhinos

Leeds Rhinos winger Ash Handley has signed a new four-year contract to keep him with the Super League side until the end of the 2023 season.

The 23-year-old joined his hometown club from Oulton Raiders and previously signed a new contract in June 2018.

"I'm not someone who likes the negotiation process so I'm glad it's sorted and my future settled," he said.

"I'm looking forward to the future and getting the club back where it needs to be; winning trophies."

Handley is Leeds' top try-scorer this season and marked his 100th Rhinos appearance with a try in their 44-0 win at Huddersfield Giants.

"It is great news for the Rhinos that Ash has committed his future to the club," director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said.

"It has been a privilege to see him develop into the player he has become, and I am sure his best years are still ahead of him."