Matty Smith: Warrington Wolves sign scrum-half on loan from Catalans Dragons

Matty Smith
Matty Smith won the Lance Todd Trophy with Wigan in the 2013 Challenge Cup final

Warrington have signed scrum-half Matty Smith on loan to the end of the season from Super League rivals Catalans.

The 32-year-old former England man will join with immediate effect after not playing in Saturday's ill-tempered match between the sides in Perpignan.

His arrival reinforces the Wire, who have eight players unavailable for Thursday's top-two game with St Helens.

"Having been a big admirer of Warrington for so long it was a very easy decision for me," said Smith.

The two-time Grand Final winner has played only seven of Catalans' past 17 games and is likely to be further down the pecking order when Australia half-back James Maloney arrives for the 2020 season.

