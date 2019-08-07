Catalans Dragons: Sam Tomkins and Michael McIlorum receive bans

Sam Tomkins kicked seven goals in Catalans' win against Warrington on Saturday

Catalans Dragons pair Sam Tomkins and Michael McIlorum have been suspended following their ill-tempered win against Warrington on Saturday.

Tomkins, 30, was found guilty of punching and given a three-match suspension as well as a £500 fine.

McIlorum, 31, was given a two-match ban and a £500 fine after being found guilty of a reckless tackle.

Meanwhile, back-row Kenny Edwards had been charged with other contrary behaviour but was found not guilty.

Edwards' citing was seen as so unique that there was no precedent, and thus it was deemed a "direct referral for consideration" was needed rather then the usual penalty notice.

Elsewhere, Brayden Williame (dangerous throw) and Mickael Simon (headbutt) were both found not guilty and will not receive a ban.