Morgan Escare: Wakefield sign France international from Wigan on loan

Morgan Escare has made just six Super League appearances for Wigan Warriors this season

Wakefield Trinity have signed France international full-back Morgan Escare on loan from Wigan Warriors until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old began his career with French side Catalans Dragons before moving to Wigan from the 2017 campaign.

"I'm looking forward to getting some game time and helping Wakefield in the last five games," Escare said.

"I've not played much this season at Wigan and I feel fresh and ready to go for Trinity."