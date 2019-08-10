Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Hull

France international Morgan Escare has joined Wakefield on loan from Wigan

Betfred Super League Venue: Belle Vue Date: Sunday, 11 August Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wakefield, who have lost their last four Super League games, are set to give debuts to new signings Morgan Escare and Adam Tangata against Hull.

Captain Jacob Miller and forwards Pauli Pauli and James Batchelor could all return from injury, while Max Jowitt and George King drop out.

Hull include new signing Tevita Satae in their squad in place of Chris Green following his loan move to Trinity.

Jack Logan, Kieran Buchanan and Danny Washbrook all return to the Hull squad.

They are included to help cover the loss of Albert Kelly to a rib injury and Joe Westerman to illness.

Wakefield (from): Annakin, Arundel, Batchelor, Brough, England, Escare, Fifita, Hampshire, Jones-Bishop, Kirmond, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tangata, Tanginoa, Tupou, Wood.

Hull (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Bowden, Minichiello, Connor, Matongo, Fash, Lane, Logan, Washbrook, Naulago, Ellis, Buchanan, Satae.