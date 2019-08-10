Super League: Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants
-
- From the section Rugby League
|Betfred Super League
|Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Sunday, 11 August Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website
Salford are set to bring in Ryan Lannon for the Super League visit of Huddersfield after extending the back-row forward's loan from Hull KR.
Winger Ken Sio is also added to the squad that beat London Broncos last Sunday.
Huddersfield welcome back second rower Joe Wardle after missing seven games because of injury.
He replaces Aaron Murphy, who hurt his ankle in the defeat by Leeds, while Tom Holmes and Sebastine Ikahihifo come in.
Salford (from): Evalds, Welham, Bibby, Mossop, Dudson, Jones, Flanagan, Lussick, Walker, Burke, McCarthy, Tomkins, Olpherts, Sio, Inu, Lannon, Lolohea, Hastings, Johnson.
Huddersfield (from): McIntosh, McGillvary, Gaskell, Leeming, Matagi, Mellor, Lawrence, O'Brien, Roberts, Ta'ai, English, Jake Wardle, Russell, Holmes, Ikahihifo, L Senior, I Senior, Joe Wardle, Wilson.