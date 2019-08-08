Super League: Castleford Tigers v London Broncos

From the section

Paul McShane missed a game with suspension

Betfred Super League Venue: Wheldon Road Date: Saturday, 10 August Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Radio Leeds plus live scores on the BBC Sport website

Castleford Tigers have hooker Paul McShane back after suspension, while Tuoyo Egodo returns from injury and Jamie Ellis is also named in the squad.

Prop Liam Watts, centre Greg Minkin and wing Greg Eden drop out from Sunday's side beaten in golden point by Hull KR.

Back-rower Will Lovell is the only change for London Broncos head coach Danny Ward, replacing Greg Richards in the 19-man squad.

James Meadows is absent for the final game of a four-match suspension.

Castleford (from): Aston, Blair, Clare, Clarkson, Egodo, Ellis, Holmes, Maher, Massey, Mata'utia, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, O'Neill, Rankin, Sene-Lefao, Smith, Trueman

London (from): Abdull, Adebiyi, Battye, Butler, Cunningham, Dixon, Fleming, Fozard, Hellewell, Ioane, Kear, Krasniqi, Lamb, Lovell, Mason, Pitts, Walker, Williams, Yates