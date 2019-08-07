Super League: Wigan Warriors v Hull Kingston Rovers

Bevan French joined Wigan from Parramatta

Betfred Super League Venue: DW Stadium Date: Friday, 9 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Bevan French could make his debut for Wigan after he was named in Adrian Lam's squad as one of three changes.

The versatile ex-Parramatta back joins prop Ben Flower and back-row Joe Greenwood, as Sean O'Loughlin, Jake Shorrocks and Chris Hankinson miss out.

New signing lock Kyle Trout is named in the Hull KR squad after joining from Dewsbury Rams this week.

Full-back Will Dagger returns after a loan to Featherstone Rovers, with Craig Hall missing out on the trip.

Rovers were thrashed by Wigan, who have lost just one of the past eight games, at the DW Stadium last month and were beaten by a point at KCOM Craven Park earlier this season.

They are desperate for points to build on Sunday's golden-point win over Castleford as just two points separate them from bottom side London.

Wigan in turn can give their top-five hopes a lift with victory, as they are one of two teams on 28 points and with just six points between Warrington on 30 in second and Castleford in seventh.

Wigan (from): Burgess, Byrne, Clubb, Farrell, Flower, French, Gildart, Greenwood, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, Partington, Powell, Sammut, Sarginson, Smithies, Williams.

Hull KR (from): Quinlan, Crooks, Keinhorst, Shaw, McGuire, Mulhern, Masoe, Tomkins, Hauraki, Atkin, Addy, Lawler, Drinkwater, Dagger, Lewis, Murray, Hadley, Litten, Trout.