Jack Hughes: Warrington co-captain played on against Catalans with ruptured testicle

Jack Hughes joined Warrington from Wigan ahead of the 2016 Super League campaign

Warrington Wolves boss Steve Price has revealed that co-captain Jack Hughes carried on playing after suffering a ruptured testicle in Saturday's Super League loss to Catalans Dragons.

Utility man Hughes was injured in the first half in Perpignan but stayed on to see out the full game.

"To play 50 minutes with a ruptured testicle shows the courage he's got and his pain threshold," said Price.

"He put the team first to stay out there and try and win the game."

After being treated in hospital in Perpignan, Hughes was released to fly back to the United Kingdom on Monday.

"He got rushed to hospital and was operated on that night," added Price. "He's now home safely and doing well. He's still got to see a specialist back here in the UK.

"Jack was unbelievable. Knowing him, he's one tough guy and will do all he can to get back."

Former Warrington forward Paul Wood suffered a similar injury during the Wire's Grand Final defeat by Leeds Rhinos in 2012.

Wire wait on Austin and Charnley

Hughes is now a doubt for the Challenge Cup final against St Helens on 24 August.

He is one of eight players injured and out of the dress rehearsal with Saints, when Super League's top two meet at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Thursday.

One of those is key Australian half-back Blake Austin, who went off with an ankle injury after 25 minutes in Saturday's stormy encounter in the south of France.

"He went for his scans and has got an ankle sprain," said Price. "It is one of those injuries where we will know more in the next couple of weeks.

"Knowing Blake well he is the ultimate professional. Hs meticulous in his preparation and will do everything right to get back on the field as quickly as he can."

Price has not yet ruled England winger Josh Charnley out of their trip to Wembley following minor knee surgery, after missing Wire's last two games.

"Charners had minor clean-up surgery to his knee," said Price. "He is doing really well.

"He won't play against Saints this week but will know more over the course of the next week or two."