Sean O'Loughlin: Wigan captain will not require surgery on pectoral injury

Sean O'Loughlin came off in the first half of Wigan's win against Hull FC

Wigan Warriors captain Sean O'Loughlin will not require surgery on a pectoral injury picked up in their win against Hull FC on Thursday.

Head coach Adrian Lam had feared O'Loughlin, 36, would miss the rest of the season, but he is likely to return to action within six to eight weeks.

"Losing a player of Sean's influence is always tough to take," Lam said.

"The silver lining is we should welcome him back as we look to make the play-offs at the end of the season."

Meanwhile, half-back Tommy Leuluai has signed a new one-year contract extension to keep him with the Super League club until the end of the 2020 campaign.

Leuluai, 34, has won two Super League titles, the Challenge Cup and World Club Challenge across two spells with the Cherry and Whites.

He said: "I'm really excited to be heading into another year with this group. 2020 is shaping up to be an exciting season for everyone involved with Wigan Warriors.

"First and foremost, I'll be concentrating on helping this group defend our Super League title in 2019."