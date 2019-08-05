Dale Ferguson leaves Huddersfield Giants after three seasons

Dale Ferguson had a year left to run on his contract at Huddersfield

Second-row Dale Ferguson has left Huddersfield Giants after three seasons with the Super League club.

The 31-year-old has featured just once this season, having played 32 games since returning in 2017.

The Scotland international been on loan at Championship side Featherstone Rovers this season.

"Dale has been an outstanding player and person at our club and for his country," Giants managing director Richard Thewlis told the club website.

"The sad reality though is that his game time and availability has not been where either party would wish and its with sadness we have come to this announcement."