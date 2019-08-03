Catalans Dragons, Warrington Wolves, RFL & Super League condemn clashes in Perpignan

The RFL and Super League said there will be an investigation into the trouble

The Rugby Football League and Super League have said they are "appalled" by clashes between Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves fans at the end of their match in Perpignan on Saturday.

A joint statement said there will be an investigation into the trouble.

"The scenes are alien to Super League and have no place in our game," the statement continued.

"We will be taking firm action to make it clear this behaviour is totally unacceptable."

Both clubs involved also released statements to condemn the incidents that occurred.

Catalans Dragons chairman Bernard Guasch said: "We are shocked at what happened.

"The Gilbert Brutus Stadium has always been a festive place and we are saddened with the scenes we saw tonight.

"We have never witnessed such incidents in 13 years in Super League. We are now waiting for the CCTV footages before making any decision."

Meanwhile, Warrington said they were "deeply disappointed with the incidents" at the end of Saturday's game.

A statement added: "The club is working in conjunction with Catalans Dragons and Super League to gather further information, and determine the appropriate action required.

"The club does not condone this behaviour and strongly believes that scenes like this have no place in our sport.

"We sincerely believe that this behaviour does not reflect the vast majority of our loyal and supportive fan base following the team in France this weekend."

Three players - Catalans duo Sam Tomkins and Michael McIlorum, plus Warrington's Jake Mamo - were sent off as tempers flared on the field between the two sets of players at the end of the match.