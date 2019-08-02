Emily Rudge named in England Women's squad for World Cup Nines & PNG Tests

England lost 52-4 to New Zealand in the 2017 World Cup semi-finals

England Women's Rugby League selectors have named 24 players to prepare for a winter tour comprising the World Cup Nines and Tests in Papua New Guinea.

Subject to contract confirmation, England will play two Tests against the PNG Orchids on 9 and 16 November.

The second match in Port Moresby forms a double-header with Great Britain against PNG Kumuls - the final Test of the Lions' southern hemisphere tour.

The 24 will be trimmed to 16 for October's Nines tournament in Sydney.

St Helens supply eight players, including Emily Rudge who captained England in their last international against France last October, and Jodie Cunningham, who is also one of the official ambassadors for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

RFL's Rugby Director Kevin Sinfield said: "The fact that it follows competing against PNG, Australia and New Zealand in the World Cup Nines means it's a really busy and demanding schedule for the players. We'll learn a lot about them, and I suspect they'll learn a lot about themselves."

England Women's provisional squad: Dannielle Anderson (Leeds Rhinos), Caitlin Beevers (Leeds Rhinos), Charlotte Booth (Leeds Rhinos), Leah Burke (St Helens), Chantelle Crowl (St Helens), Jodie Cunningham (St Helens), Grace Field (Castleford Tigers), Faye Gaskin (St Helens), Kelsey Gentles (Castleford Tigers), Rebecca Greenfield (Wigan Warriors), Amy Hardcastle (Bradford Bulls), Shona Hoyle (Castleford Tigers), Amy Johnson (Leeds Rhinos), Tara Jones (St Helens), Shannon Lacey (Leeds Rhinos), Sinead Peach (Castleford Tigers), Tamzin Renouf (Castleford Tigers), Georgia Roche (Castleford Tigers), Emily Rudge (St Helens), Tara-Jane Stanley (Castleford Tigers), Rachel Thompson (Wigan Warriors), Vicky Whitfield (St Helens), Naomi Williams (St Helens), Georgia Wilson (Wigan Warriors)