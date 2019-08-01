Olsi Krasniqi: London Broncos props signs new two-year contract

Olsi Krasniqi came through the Broncos academy and made 92 appearances during his first spell for the club between 2010 and 2014.

London Broncos prop Olsi Krasniqi has signed a new two-year contract with the Super League club.

The 27-year-old re-joined Broncos in May on a short-term deal after spells with Salford Red Devils, Toronto Wolfpack and Bradford Bulls.

"He has fitted in well within the group," head coach Danny Ward said.

"He brings a lot of experience and is developing in a leadership role, passing his knowledge down to the younger guys."