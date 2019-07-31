Mark Minichiello: Hull FC veteran forward to retire at end of the season

Mark Minichiello won two Challenge Cups during his time with Hull FC

Hull FC veteran Mark Minichiello is to retire at the end of the season.

The 37-year-old forward has made 116 Super League appearances since joining the KCOM Stadium side from Gold Coast Titans before the 2015 season.

The Italy international was in the side that won back-to-back Challenge Cups in 2016 and 2017.

"I have enjoyed a fantastic 18-year playing career and my time here at Hull FC has been outstanding," the Australian told the club website.

Head coach Lee Radford added: "Mini has been an outstanding servant to the club, a real top recruit.

"He has had a real influence on setting the culture at the club in recent years - the whole group will take away what he has brought long into their careers.

"He's one the greatest imports we've had during the Super League era. His level on consistency has been so high and still even at the age of 37, he's showing so much energy and desire on the field."

The Black and Whites, who are third in Super League, were beaten by Warrington in the Challenge Cup semi-final on Saturday.