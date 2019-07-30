Kris Welham: Salford Red Devils centre extends contract for 2020 season

Salford Red Devils are seventh in the Super League table

Salford Red Devils centre Kris Welham has extended his contract with the Super League team.

The 32-year-old will remain at the club for the 2020 season.

"I'm really happy to be staying. I love the club. The boys here are great and the fans get behind us every week," Welham said. "When I knew they wanted me to stay, it was a no-brainer."

Head coach Ian Watson added: "Having Kris on board for next season is a massive positive for us."