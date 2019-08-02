Super League: Hull Kingston Rovers v Castleford Tigers
|Betfred Super League
|Venue: KCOM Craven Park Date: Sunday, 4 August Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website
Hull KR are without second-rower Kane Linnett because of a calf injury.
But new signings Dean Hadley and Jez Litten, who have initially joined on loan from Hull FC until the end of the season, are both available.
Castleford Tigers, who are looking for a third consecutive Super League victory, add Cory Aston and Greg Eden to their squad.
Versatile back Tuoyo Egodo, who is injured, and the suspended Paul McShane miss out.
Hull KR (from): Quinlan, Hall, Crooks, Keinhorst, Shaw, McGuire, Mulhern, Masoe, Tomkins, Hauraki, Garbutt, Atkin, Addy, Lawler, Drinkwater, Harrison, Murray, Hadley, Litten.
Castleford Tigers (from): Aston, Blair, Clare, Clarkson, Eden, Holmes, Maher, Massey, Mata'utia, McMeeken, Millington, Milner, Minikin, O'Neill, Rankin, Sene-Lefao, Smith, Trueman, Watts.