Super League: Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves

Greg Bird returns for the first time since May's win over Wigan at the Nou Camp

Betfred Super League Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 3 August Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Catalans Dragons welcome back experienced back-row forward Greg Bird to the squad, along with Kenny Edwards and half-back Samisoni Langi.

Matty Smith, Bejnamin Jullien and Lucas Albert are left out.

England winger Josh Charnley is out of action for Warrington with a meniscal tear in his knee and could miss a couple of weeks.

Prop Sitaleki Akauola has returned to the Wire squad for the trip to Perpignan after serving his suspension.

Catalans (from): Gigot, Mead, Wiliame, Langi, Casty, McIlorum, Edwards, Garcia, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, Whitley, Da Costa, Goudemand, Maria, Romano, Yaha, Kasiano, Tomkins

Warrington (from): Akauola, Austin, Burrell, D. Clark, J. Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, King, Lineham, Livett, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford