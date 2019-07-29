Justin Holbrook: St Helens head coach set to leave Super League leaders for Gold Coast

St Helens head coach Justin Holbrook is expected to be named the new coach of the Gold Coast Titans in Australia's NRL within the next 24 hours.

Holbrook, 43, who joined Saints in 2017, has guided them to a first Challenge Cup final in 11 years after they overcame part-time Championship side Halifax on Saturday.

The Merseyside club are also 10 points clear at the top of the Super League.

Holbrook is expected to see out the rest of this season with Saints.

The Australian's future was left in his own hands by the club, with chief executive Mike Rush recently saying they "don't need to sell him a dream" and admitting that Holbrook's success in England made him a target for NRL sides.

Last season Holbrook guided St Helens to the League Leaders' Shield, although their hunt for major silverware ended with semi-final exits in both the Super League play-offs and Challenge Cup.

They are again on course to top the table at the end of the regular season and have already gone one better in reaching the Challenge Cup final, where they face nearest Super League rivals Warrington on 24 August.

