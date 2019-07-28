George Burgess: Wigan Warriors sign South Sydney Rabbitohs forward

George Burgess is currently serving a nine-game eye-gouging ban and will not be able to play again for South Sydney until the NRL play-offs

Wigan Warriors have signed England forward George Burgess from South Sydney Rabbitohs on a three-year deal from the 2020 season.

Burgess, who plays alongside brothers Tom and Sam at South Sydney, has been with the club for 10 years.

The 27-year-old is currently serving a nine-match ban after being found guilty of eye-gouging earlier this month.

"George is one of the world's best front-rowers," said Wigan head coach Adrian Lam.

"He is respected highly by his peers in the NRL and at international level and his experience, leadership and physicality will be of real benefit for us."

Burgess, whose nine-game ban spans the rest of the regular NRL season, has been capped 15 times by England and helped South Sydney to victory in the Grand Final in 2014.

His suspension is the longest handed out since England forward James Graham missed 12 matches for an alleged ear bite in 2012.

Burgess was also banned for four games for eye-gouging in England's Test win over New Zealand last autumn.

"Although it's a huge decision to leave the NRL and say goodbye to Souths, I'm excited as to what the future will hold at Wigan Warriors and the Super League," he said.