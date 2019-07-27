Bevan French: Wigan Warriors sign versatile Parramatta Eels back

Bevan French twice played for the Indigenous All Stars in 2017

Wigan Warriors have signed versatile Parramatta Eels back Bevan French until the end of the 2021 season.

The 23-year old Australian is due to arrive in England on Wednesday after the National Rugby League side agreed to release him from his contract.

French made his Parramatta debut in 2016 and has since played 47 games, scoring 35 tries.

"Bevan is an entertainer and a natural footballer," head coach Adrian Lam told the club website.

"He will get people up from their seat and add even more attacking threat and flair to our game.

"We're putting together a strong Wigan squad for 2020 with the announcements of our recent signings together with re-signing of some of our brightest young players. The squad is in great health."

Reigning Super League champions Wigan are fourth in the table and face Hull FC in their next game on Thursday, 1 August.

Executive director Kris Radlinski added: "Bevan is an exciting player and, once we were made aware of his availability, we moved quickly to secure his services."