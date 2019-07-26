Benjamin Jullien: Catalans Dragons back row signs new deal until 2021

Benjamin Jullien
Benjamin Jullien has scored seven tries in 38 games for Catalans

Catalans Dragons back row Benjamin Jullien has signed a new two-year contract with the Super League club.

The 24-year-old France international has been with Dragons since 2018.

"The club have ambitions and I'm really happy to be a part of it," he told the club website. "Having won the Challenge Cup [in 2018], I want to lift the Super League trophy now with this club."

Head coach Steve McNamara added: "Benjamin is a young French player who is an important member of our squad."

He continued: "There is still lots of improvement to come in Ben's game and we look forward to working with him to achieve his potential."

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you