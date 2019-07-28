1895 Cup: Widnes Vikings & Sheffield Eagles reach Wembley final

Anthony Gelling scored the try that put Widnes in control against Leigh.

Widnes Vikings and Sheffield Eagles will contest the 1895 Cup final at Wembley after both won their semi-finals.

Tries from Anthony Gelling and Jack Owens helped Widnes defeat Leigh Centurions 12-8.

Sheffield beat Batley Bulldogs 18-2, thanks to tries from Joel Farrell, Jacob Ogden and Oliver Davies.

The final will be part of a double-header with the Challenge Cup final on 24 August.

A tight match between Leigh and Widnes exploded into life in the second half when Danny Craven ran on the sixth tackle and Gelling finished off a fine move.

Owens later touched down to extend the lead and, although Adam Higson reduced the deficit late on, Vikings held on.

Earlier, Barley were denied a first-ever visit to Wembley as Sheffield swept them aside to book their place in the showpiece.

The 1895 Cup, contested by the 12 English teams in the Championship and eight more from League One, is in its first season.