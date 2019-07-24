James Maloney: Catalans Dragons sign Australia half-back for 2020

James Maloney won NRL Grand Finals with Sydney Roosters in 2013 and Cronulla Sharks in 2016

Australian World Cup-winning half-back James Maloney will join Catalans Dragons next season.

The 33-year-old has agreed a three-year deal in Perpignan after being allowed to leave Penrith Panthers.

He is the first player to join the club under the marquee player rule which allows the first £150,000 of wages to not count against the salary cap.

Maloney has played 14 State of Origin games for New South Wales and won two NRL Grand Finals.

He has three caps for Australia, one of them during the last World Cup when he played in a group game against Lebanon.

"James is a huge signing for both the Catalans Dragons and the Super League competition," Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara told the club website.

"He is quite simply a winner, a great player with outstanding game management skills.

"As the current NSW stand-off this is a real coup for us. Having coached Jimmy during my time as an assistant coach at the Roosters, I know full well the huge impact he will have both on and off the field."