Women's Super League: Castleford win Challenge Cup final warm-up as Leeds lose

Claire Garner kicked five goals for the Tigers in their win

Women's Super League leaders Castleford warmed up for the Challenge Cup final against Leeds with a win over Wakefield as their opponents lost to St Helens.

Despite resting players, the Tigers won 54-8 in a semi-final repeat, with Frankie Townend scoring a hat-trick.

Saints beat the Rhinos 30-16 in another Cup re-match, avenging their last-four loss to the West Yorkshire club.

Wigan fought back to beat Bradford 20-16 in Sunday's other game, scoring three tries in 15 minutes.

Both Castleford and Leeds played before enhanced crowds in double-headers with their respective men's sides.

The Tigers basked in the upbeat mood of their male counterparts beating Warrington 27-18, despite an early try from Trinity's Tara Moxon threatening to spoil the party.

Lacey Owen and Jasmine Cudjoe marked their return after injury with tries for the Tigers, while Maddie Hirst also crossed for the visitors.

It was an improved display by Super League newcomers Wakefield, who in their first season lost 100-0 in the semis of the Challenge Cup.

Meanwhile, Chantelle Crowl scored two of Saints five tries at Headingley, lifting them above Leeds into second place, with further scores from Jodie Cunningham, Leah Burke and Faye Gaskin.

Skipper Courtney Hill scored two in reply for Leeds, with one for Shannon Lacey.

In front of the Bulls faithful at Odsal, England centre Amy Hardcastle scored an 70-metre solo to help build up a 16-4 lead over Wigan.

However, with captain Gemma Walsh back in the line-up, and Rachel Thompson also returning, the Warriors fought back with Carys Marsh, Walsh and Vanessa Temple tries to pull clear.

Results

Leeds Rhinos 16-30 St Helens

Bradford Bulls 16-20 Wigan Warriors

Castleford Tigers 54-8 Wakefield Trinity