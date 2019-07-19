Harry Newman: Leeds Rhinos centre signs new three-year deal

Leeds are 10th in Super League, two points above bottom side London Broncos

Leeds Rhinos centre Harry Newman has signed a new three-year contract with the Super League strugglers.

The 19-year-old has scored eight tries in 16 games this season, including four in their Challenge Cup thrashing of Workington in April.

Newman was named in the England Knights squad for the first time last week.

"I found it quite hard sometimes coming into a side where we've been struggling but it's given me a great opportunity to really kick on," he said.

Leeds director of rugby Kevin Sinfield told the club website: "Harry has a great deal of potential and his challenge is now to cement his place in the team over the coming years."