Cory Aston: London Broncos to sign Castleford Tigers half-back

Cory Aston has scored three tries in nine appearances for Castleford Tigers

London Broncos have signed Castleford Tigers half-back Cory Aston on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old, who has scored three tries in nine appearances this season, will join the Broncos for the 2020 campaign.

"I had interest from London last year and it was appealing to me, but it wasn't the right time in my personal life," he told the club website.

Meanwhile, the Tigers have released prop Mitch Clark, 26.

The club say they have allowed Clark, who is joining Wigan at the end of the season, to leave early in order to "pursue another short-term playing opportunity."