Regan Grace and Morgan Knowles are named in Wales squad

Regan Grace signed a new deal with St Helens in March to stay with the club until 2021, while teammate Morgan Knowles signed a four-year deal in 2017

St Helens pair Regan Grace and Morgan Knowles have both been included in Wales' elite training squad.

Coach John Kear will use the 35-man squad to prepare for Autumn's World Cup 9s and 2020 European Championship.

Ben Flower who has not played for Wales since 2013 and Gil Dudson are also included, while London Broncos' Elliot Kear continues as captain.

"It's important we spend time together and develop so that's the reason we've formed this elite group," said Kear.

"As well as meeting up each autumn for international fixtures, we're going to be spending a lot more time with each other as a group for team-building exercises.

"We already have a number of players who are performing well at the top level, but we have plenty of talent and potential throughout the squad.

"I'm excited to see how this talented squad develops over the next couple of years as we build towards the 2021 World Cup."

The squad includes five uncapped players.

Wales squad: Rhys Evans, Dalton Grant, Cobi Green (all Bradford Bulls), Josh Ralph (Easts Tigers), Chester Bulter, Connor Davies, Curtis Davies, Dan Fleming, Sion Jones (all Halifax), Jake Emmitt (Leigh Centurions), Matty Fozard, Elliot Kear, Rhys Williams (all London Broncos), Lloyd White (Mackay Cutters), Rob Massam (North Wales Crusaders), Caleb Aekins (Penrith Panthers), Gil Dudson, Luis Roberts (Salford Red Devils), Regan Grace, Morgan Knowles (both St Helens), Gavin Bennion, Mike Butt, Rhodri Lloyd, Ben Morris (all Swinton Lions), Ben Evans (Toulouse Olympique), Courtney Davies, Elliott Jenkins, Ollie Olds (all unattached), Lewis Hall (Warrington Wolves), James Olds (West Brisbane Panthers), Morgan Evans, Matthew Morgan, Steve Parry, Liam Rice-Wilson* (all West Wales Raiders), Ben Flower (Wigan Warriors).