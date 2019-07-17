Jodie Broughton: Catalans Dragons winger to have knee surgery

Jodie Broughton
Jodie Broughton has scored 38 tries in 52 games

Catalans Dragons winger Jodie Broughton will have surgery to repair a meniscal injury in his knee, which could result in an absence of up to four months.

The 31-year-old only returned to action for the Super League club in May from a 10-month absence after knee and biceps injuries.

Only once the former Huddersfield and Salford player has been in surgery will the full extent be known.

Broughton will also see a specialist for a neck injury.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you