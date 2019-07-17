NRL: Belinda Sharpe to become first female referee in Australian league's history
Belinda Sharpe will become the first female referee in Australia's National Rugby League on Thursday.
The former newspaper sub-editor, 31, will be in charge of the game between Brisbane Broncos and Canterbury Bulldogs (10:50 BST).
Sharpe has been a part-time touch judge in the NRL since 2014 and joined the officials' full-time squad in April.
"If my opportunity to get my debut shows other women it's possible, then that's a good thing," she said.
"The opportunities are there for females and for any referee to make it to this level. There are a number of female referees right across the country now, particularly at the grassroots level, which is fantastic to see."
Last year , the NRL launched an elite women's league featuring four teams.