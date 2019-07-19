Super League: London Broncos v St Helens

London Broncos are bottom of Super League but have beaten leaders St Helens before this season

Betfred Super League Venue: Trailfinders Sports Ground Date: Sunday, 21 July Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

London Broncos coach Danny Ward makes one change to the squad selected for the defeat by Hull FC, with Olsi Krasniqi coming in for Ryan Morgan.

Super League's bottom side are looking to upset the leaders for the second time this season after beating them 23-22 in June.

St Helens have made nine changes following their win over Wigan.

Josh Eaves, Callum Hazzard, Josh Simm and Lewis Dodd could all make senior debuts for the club.

London Broncos (from): Abdull, Adebiyi, Battye, Butler, Cunningham, Davis, Dixon, Fleming, Fozard, Gee, Hellewell, Ioane, Kear, Krasniqi, Pitts, Richards, Walker, Williams, Yates.

St Helens (from): Grace, Richardson, Paulo, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Amor, Peyroux, Swift, Lees, Ashworth, Smith, Bentley, Costello, Batchelor, Eaves, Hazzard, Welsby, Simm, Dodd.