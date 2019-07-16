Super League: Wigan Warriors v Wakefield Trinity
|Venue: DW Stadium Date: Thursday, 18 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website
Wigan Warriors are forced into two changes from the squad selected for the defeat at St Helens.
Joe Bullock (knee) and Tommy Leuluai (back) both miss out so Jack Wells and Ethan Havard come into the 19.
Wakefield Trinity welcome back Chris Annakin in place of the injured Craig Kopczak (thigh).
Chris Chester's side have won one of their past eight matches to slip to just four points clear of bottom-placed London Broncos.
Wigan (from): Burgess, Byrne, Clubb, Farrell, Gildart, Hankinson, Hardaker, Havard, Isa, Marshall, Navarrete, Partington, Powell, Sammut, Sarginson, Shorrocks, Smithies, Wells, Williams.
Wakefield (from): Annakin, Arundel, Batchelor, Brough, Caton-Brown, Crowther, England, Hampshire, Hirst, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, King, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tanginoa, Tupou, Wood.