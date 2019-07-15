Sitaleki Akauola: Warrington forward banned for Challenge Cup semi-final
Warrington forward Sitaleki Akauola will miss their Challenge Cup semi-final with Hull FC after being given a two-game ban for a dangerous throw.
The 27-year-old was yellow carded for a challenge on Salford loose forward Tyrone McCarthy in Friday's home loss.
The suspension means he will miss their Super League match at Castleford as well as the semi-final on 27 July.
Friday's defeat, their seventh in the league this season, left second-placed Wire 10 points off leaders St Helens.