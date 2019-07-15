Morgan Smith: Broncos half-back extends with two-year deal

Morgan Smith has scored one try in 17 games for the Broncos

Former Warrington Wolves half-back Morgan Smith has signed a new two-year contract with London Broncos.

The 21-year-old left the Wolves for the capital club in pre-season and has since played 17 games, scoring one try.

His most memorable moment so far for the Broncos saw him drop the winning golden-point goal to beat leaders St Helens at Trailfinders Sports Ground.

"I came here for the opportunity to play regularly," Smith told the club website. "That has been the case."

Head Coach Danny Ward added: "Morgs is a good young English half and we are happy he has committed the next two years to the Broncos."