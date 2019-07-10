Josh Johnson: Salford Red Devils sign prop from Barrow Raiders

Josh Johnson started his professional development as a scholar with Salford

Salford Red Devils have signed prop Josh Johnson from Championship side Barrow Raiders.

The 24-year-old previously played for Hull Kingston Rovers and Huddersfield Giants, and made his Super League debut against the Red Devils in August 2013.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity and can't wait to get stuck in," he said.

"It's been a crazy few weeks for my agent with clubs contacting him, as soon as I heard Salford were interested my decision was made though."