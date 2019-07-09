State of Origin: New South Wales and Queensland ready for Sydney decider

Knights prop Daniel Saifiti (left) may partner David Klemmer (centre) for Blues, but Tim Glasby wears Maroon

Holden State of Origin: New South Wales v Queensland Venue: ANZ Stadium, Sydney Date: Wednesday, 10 July Kick-off: 11:05 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live sports extra

New South Wales are yet to decide on their starting line-up for the third and decisive game of the 2019 series on home soil at Sydney's ANZ Stadium.

Newcastle prop David Klemmer could partner club teammate Daniel Saifiti up front after he was included in place of suspended Dragons forward Tariq Sims.

Queensland have handed debuts to Corey Norman, Christian Welch and Ethan Lowe in their bid to win back the shield.

Lowe was promoted from 18th man after Matt Gillett pulled up injured.

Brad Fittler could become the first Blues coach to win back-to-back series since Ricky Stuart guided them to a third straight success in the 2005 competition.

On that occasion Queensland won the opener but NSW fought back to take the series in the decider.

The same happened this year, with a dominant Queensland taking the win in Brisbane, but the Blues routed their rivals in a one-sided contest in Perth.

Key battles

Both sides have made changes in the spine, with Sydney's Mitchell Pearce recalled to the halves in the absence of Nathan Cleary, and Queensland bringing in Norman to their halves, as Cameron Munster drops to full-back with star Kalyn Ponga ruled out.

Jimmy Maloney and Pearce were a Premiership-winning combination at Sydney Roosters in 2013, but Norman and scrum-half Daly Cherry-Evans are an untested pairing.

New South Wales (from): Tedesco, Ferguson, T. Trbojevic, Wighton, Addo-Carr, Maloney, Pearce, Saifiti, Cook, Klemmer, Vaughan, Cordner, Frizell, J. Trbojevic, Finucane, Murray, Graham

Queensland (from): Munster, Oates, Chambers, Morgan, Gagai, Norman, Cherry-Evans, Ofahengaue, Hunt, Papalii, Kaufusi, Lowe, McGuire, Mbye, Welch, Glasby, Fifita