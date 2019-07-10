Super League: St Helens v Wigan Warriors

Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Friday, 12 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leaders St Helens welcome back both their specialist hookers, including England and Great Britain international James Roby, for Friday's derby.

Aaron Smith also returns, with calf injury absentee Joseph Paulo and Matty Costello missing out.

Wigan make just one change, with full-back Morgan Escare replaced by half-back Jake Shorrocks.

Adrian Lam's side have won their past five Super League games, but have lost both derbies to St Helens in 2019.

Saints have only lost two games this season, at Catalans Dragons and away to London Broncos, and their home ground has been a fortress.

Their sensational form has seen them open up an eight-point lead at the top of the Super League table, but Wigan are among the form teams in the competition and their winning run has propelled them into the top four.

The game comes just days after Lam was given the Wigan job on a longer-term basis, agreeing a one-year contract extension.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Amor, Peyroux, Swift, Lees, Ashworth, Smith, Bentley, Coote

Wigan (from): Bullock, Burgess, Byrne, Clubb, Farrell, Gildart, Hankinson, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, Partington, Powell, Sammut, Sarginson, Jake Shorrocks, Smithies, Williams

