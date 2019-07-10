Super League: Leeds Rhinos v Hull Kingston Rovers

Shaun Lunt (below) could line up alongside Brad Dwyer rather than oppose him this time

Betfred Super League Venue: Emerald Headingley Stadium Date: Friday, 12 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST

Prop Brad Singleton is suspended for Leeds Rhinos, so back-rower Jamie Jones-Buchanan comes into the 19.

Rovers loanee Shaun Lunt is included as is allowed as part of the agreement between the sides which saw Matt Parcell go the other way.

Parcell is part of the Hull KR squad, as are ex-Rhinos Jimmy Keinhorst, Robbie Mulhern, Danny McGuire, Mitch Garbutt and Weller Hauraki.

Ex-Leeds boss Tony Smith names an unchanged 19 for the Headingley trip.

Just two points separate these two sides in the Super League table, with Rovers kept off the foot of the table by London Broncos on points difference.

Leeds' win against Castleford last time out lifted them to ninth, but defeat would keep them among the strugglers at the bottom end of the league.

Leeds (from): Walker, Briscoe, Hurrell, Handley, Myler, Cuthbertson, Merrin, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Ferres, Oledzki, Jones-Buchanan, Smith, Donaldson, Newman, Seumanufagai, Lunt, Lui, Martin

Hull KR (from): Quinlan, Hall, Crooks, Keinhorst, Shaw, McGuire, Mulhern, Masoe, Tomkins, Hauraki, Garbutt, Atkin, Lawler, Linnett, Drinkwater, Murray, Livett, Johnson, Parcell.