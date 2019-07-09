Super League: Hull FC v London Broncos (Thu)

Albert Kelly was forced off with a hamstring injury against St Helens

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Stadium Date: Thurs, 11 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull FC will be without influential stand-off Albert Kelly with a hamstring problem, and back-rower Andre Savelio is left out because of a foot injury.

Centre Kieran Buchanan and back-rower Dean Hadley come in, and Gareth Ellis stays in the squad despite suffering a cut head in their loss to St Helens.

Sam Davis and Matty Fleming return for London Broncos, as replacements for Morgan Smith and Olsi Krasniqi.

James Cunningham is included against the club where he began his career.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Bowden, Hadley, Minichiello, Westerman, Connor, Green, Fash, Manu, Paea, Naulago, Ellis, Buchanan

London Broncos (from): Abdull, Adebiyi, Battye, Butler, Cunningham, S. Davis, Dixon, Fleming, Fozard, Gee, Hellewell, Ioane, Kear, Morgan, Pitts, Richards, Walker, Williams, Yates