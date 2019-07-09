George Williams: Canberra Raiders confirm signing of Wigan stand-off

George Williams helped Wigan to two Super League Grand Final victories in 2016 and 2018

Wigan and England stand-off George Williams is to join Canberra Raiders at the end of the 2019 season.

Wigan confirmed on Monday that Williams would move to the National Rugby League with a three-year deal now agreed.

Williams, 24, will join former Warriors team-mates John Bateman and Ryan Sutton plus fellow England internationals Elliott Whitehead and Josh Hodgson.

Wigan have first option on his services should he return to Super League at the end of his Canberra contract.

Williams, capped 10 times by England, will join a growing crop of Englishmen playing in the NRL.

Leeds centre Kallum Watkins recently joined Gold Coast Titans, while his former Rhinos team-mate Ryan Hall is with Sydney Roosters.

The three Burgess brothers, Sam, Tom and George, are at South Sydney, while England team-mates Gareth Widdop and James Graham play for St George Illawarra, although Widdop will be playing in Super League in 2020 after signing for Warrington.