Dan Sarginson: Wigan Warriors' England back to leave at end of season

Dan Sarginson is in his second season back at Wigan following his return from Gold Coast Titans

Wigan Warriors utility back Dan Sarginson has confirmed that he is to leave the club for the second time at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old Australia-born England international, who has been linked with a move to Salford, has twice won Super League's Grand Final with Wigan, either side of a year at Gold Coast Titans.

"It has been a very special five years of my life playing for Wigan," he said.

"The club has pushed me to achieve things I never thought I could achieve.

Wigan executive Director, Kris Radlinski added: "It's always a sad time to confirm when a player will be leaving Wigan, especially when it is someone of Dan's stature and ability.

"Dan has given everything in two stints with the club. He has played a key role in helping Wigan win two Super League titles and he will leave at the end of the season with everyone's best wishes."

Sarginson first started playing rugby league with his local amateur club, Hemel Hempstead, after being raised in Hertfordshire.

He spent three seasons at London Broncos before signing for Wigan in 2014, twice helping the club to Old Trafford glory against Warrington, in 2016 and 2018.

"I would like to thank everyone that's been involved and adopting me as a fellow Wiganer," he said. "The two Grand Final wins will be hard to top and will be something that will stay with me for the rest of my life."

Sarginson has played at both centre and full-back for the Cherry and Whites, scoring 36 Super League tries.

Wigan currently stand fourth in Super League, before Friday's trip to leaders St Helens, still hopeful of a Top Five spot this season after a faltering start to the campaign.