Salford Red Devils 18-36 Huddersfield Giants: Simon Woolford side end winless run

Huddersfield Giants ran in 36 points in 50 minutes

Huddersfield Giants ended a four-game winless run with a superb display in a 36-18 win at Salford Red Devils.

Giants trailed 8-0 after early Tyrone McCarthy and Ken Sio tries but Matty English and Innes Senior went over to secure a 10-8 lead at the break.

Darnell McIntosh's fine catch made it 14-8 and after Kris Welham scored for Salford, Kruise Leeming and Jacob Wardle touched down for a 30-12 lead.

A McCarthy try gave Salford hope but McIntosh got his second on 78 minutes.

In all, Giants ran in 36 points in 50 minutes to inflict a second successive defeat on Salford following their loss at Wigan on Friday.

Salford head coach Ian Watson said his side showed a lack of "intent" and they stay seventh in the Super League table having missed the chance to move fourth with a win.

"Defensively we weren't good enough," said Watson. "Devastating. Right from the beginning we had a sense it wasn't us.

"We were off it and not anything like us. This was a big game for us today but we are being pulled back in the league now. The lack of intent, there were too many things off and not at our normal standards."

Huddersfield head coach Simon Woolford saw his side win for the first time since beating Hull FC 55-2 on 25 May and this victory moves them into ninth on 16 points, with Leeds, Hull Kingston Rovers and London Broncos all on 14 points below them.

"I am relieved more than anything," said Woolford. "It's been a real tough month and a lot of questions asked but tonight we came up with some answers which was really pleasing."

After the victory, Woolford also confirmed Adam O'Brien was fine in the changing room after being stretchered off on nine minutes.