Ratu Naulago: Hull FC extend winger's contract until 2020

Ratu Naulago scored two tries as Hull FC beat Catalans Dragons in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals in May

Ratu Naulago will remain at Hull FC until the end of 2020 after the Super League club exercised an option to extend the winger's contract.

The Fijian joined the Black & Whites on a permanent deal in February and has scored 10 tries in 13 appearances for the club in all competitions

He is a serving soldier in the British Army and was given a temporary release from active service to join the club.

Naulago switched codes, having won the Premiership 7s title with Saracens.

"I'm over the moon that Ratu will be staying with us until at least another year because he's been showing nothing but huge strides in the right direction," head coach Lee Radford told the club website.

"If you compare where he was at back in pre-season to the way he is performing now, there is a phenomenal difference.

"One of the most exciting things is that he can still keep improving."