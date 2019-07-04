Liam Watts: Castleford Tigers prop agrees three-year contract extension

Liam Watts was called up to the England Performance Squad this season.

Prop Liam Watts has signed a three-year extension to his contract with Castleford Tigers.

Watts, 28, joined from Hull FC last season, initially until 2020, but will now be with his hometown club until the end of the 2023 campaign.

Castleford say Watts turned down interest from Australia's National Rugby League to extend his deal.

"I always knew that I wanted to settle back down and see out the rest of my career here," Watts said.

"I'm dedicated to the club and with the season that I've been having so far it just fits in well and I'm really glad that it's all sorted.

"I feel like everything has come together for me personally, I know where I'm going to be for the next four years and I'm really happy."