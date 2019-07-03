Sosaia Feki: Castleford Tigers to sign Cronulla Sharks wing from 2020 season

Sosaia Feki has scored 61 NRL tries in 139 games

Castleford have signed Tonga international Sosaia Feki from National Rugby League side Cronulla Sharks for the 2020 Super League season.

The 28-year-old winger, who was part of the Sharks' 2016 NRL Grand Final winning team, has signed a three-year contract with the Tigers.

Feki started out with the New Zealand Warriors before moving to the Shire and has 61 tries in 139 NRL games.

"It's going to be a new challenge," Feki told the club website.

"But Cronulla play an attacking style of rugby as well so hopefully I can bring that over there.

"I've played with [Tigers prop] Junior Moors at the Sharks and I know [Castleford back-rower] Jesse Sene-Lefao already as well. I've been messaging him and he's been tipping me up on the club and what it's like."

Head coach Daryl Powell added: "He is big, strong and aggressive with the ball and an experienced defender."