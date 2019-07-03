Ryan Carr: Leeds Rhinos appoint Featherstone Rovers boss to coaching staff

Players like Harry Newman (centre right) have profited from being part of Ryan Carr's Featherstone side

Featherstone Rovers head coach Ryan Carr has joined the Leeds Rhinos coaching staff as an assistant, working in tandem with his present role.

Carr, 31, joined Rovers this season having been involved in the National Rugby League with Souths and Cronulla.

The two clubs have had a dual registration agreement in place, which has helped players such as Harry Newman and Alex Sutcliffe develop.

"His primary focus is with Rovers," Rhinos coach Richard Agar said.

"However he will be part of our set up at the start of the week when our workload is particularly high. He has already made a good impression."

Carr added: "I am excited about the opportunity with the Rhinos. I know a number of the squad because of the dual registration arrangement we have between Featherstone and Leeds and undoubtedly there is a lot of talent here."