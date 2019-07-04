Super League: Catalans Dragons v Wakefield Trinity

From the section

Sam Moa is unlikely to play again this season because of a broken arm

Betfred Super League Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 6 July Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live scores on the BBC Sport website

Catalans Dragons have hooker Micky McIlorum, half-back Tony Gigot plus back-rowers Matt Whitley and Kenny Edwards back fit in their bid to arrest a five-game losing run.

However, they are without prop Sam Moa (broken arm) and back-rower Jason Baitieri (foot) for three months.

Wakefield Trinity have some relief from their absentee list with the return of centre Joe Arundel from a pec injury.

He replaces Jack Croft while Lee Kershaw comes in for Mason Caton-Brown.

Catalans (from): Gigot, Broughton, Mead, Wiliame, Langi, Smith, Casty, McIlorum, Edwards, Garcia, Bousquet, Simon, Whitley, Da Costa, Albert, Maria, Romano, Kasiano, Tomkins

Wakefield (from): Arundel, Brough, Crowther, England, Fifita, Gwaze, Hampshire, Hirst, Jones-Bishop, Kershaw, King, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tanginoa, Tupou, Wood