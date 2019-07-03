Super League: Wigan Warriors v Hull KR

Sean O'Loughlin captained Wigan to Grand Final victory in 2018

Betfred Super League Venue: DW Stadium Date: Friday, 5 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wigan Warriors will be without captain Sean O'Loughlin and forward Joe Greenwood against Hull KR on Friday because of injuries.

O'Loughlin has an Achilles problem which is likely to keep him out for about four weeks, while Greenwood is recovering from a concussion.

Jimmy Keinhorst is the only addition to Hull KR's 19-man squad, with Tommy Lee dropping out.

Rovers beat city rivals Hull FC in their previous Super League fixture.

Wigan (from): Bullock, Burgess, Byrne, Clubb, Escare, Farrell, Gildart, Hankinson, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarette, Partington, Powell, Sammut, Sarginson, Smithies, Williams.

Hull KR (from): Quinlan, Hall, Crooks, Keinhorst, Shaw, McGuire, Mulhern, Masoe, Tomkins, Hauraki, Garbutt, Atkin, Lawler, Linnett, Drinkwater, Murray, Livett, Johnson, Parcell.